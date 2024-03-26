Vanguard Group Inc. Has $369.13 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.28% of Freshworks worth $369,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 33.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,467 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,143. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

