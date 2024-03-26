Vanguard Group Inc. Has $411.01 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.29% of Casella Waste Systems worth $411,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,713,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

