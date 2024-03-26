Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.95% of Valley National Bancorp worth $388,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 187,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,455,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

