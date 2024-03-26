Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 110,786 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.82% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $383,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

