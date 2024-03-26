Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.01% of Ashland worth $415,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.