Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.26% of ESAB worth $391,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the third quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ESAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ESAB by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Stock Down 0.5 %

ESAB stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $108.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

