Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $393,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.55. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

