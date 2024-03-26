Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

