Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.