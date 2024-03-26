Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 3.6% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.