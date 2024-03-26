VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

See Also

