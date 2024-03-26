Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.