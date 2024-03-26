Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Maha Katabi Sells 81,009 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maha Katabi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.