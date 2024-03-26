Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Maha Katabi Sells 81,009 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Maha Katabi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VERA opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
