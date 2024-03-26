Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.