Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Bank of America

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

