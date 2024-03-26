Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

