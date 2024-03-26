Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,436,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

