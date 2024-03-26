Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRU opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

