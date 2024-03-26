Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

