Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

