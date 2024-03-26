Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

