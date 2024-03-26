Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 409,762 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.