Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.26% of InterDigital worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.