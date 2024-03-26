Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 19,094 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.58% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.