Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.05 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Newpark Resources worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NR stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $626.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

