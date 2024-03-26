Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

