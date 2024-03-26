Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6,108.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $39,767,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

