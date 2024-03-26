Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 83,988 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

