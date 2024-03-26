Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,183,326 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,326 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 15.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $769,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.