Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.47% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWS opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

