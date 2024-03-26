Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 376,100 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.39% of Accuray worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.44. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARAY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other Accuray news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

