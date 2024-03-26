Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $5.16 Million Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,149,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.19% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

