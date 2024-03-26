Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Buys 4,230 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00.

WLKP stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

