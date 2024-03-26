Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

