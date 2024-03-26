Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 241,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.