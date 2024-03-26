Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,321.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

