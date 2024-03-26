Whittier Trust Co. Has $104,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3,664.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 116,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

