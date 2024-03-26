Whittier Trust Co. Has $154,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.