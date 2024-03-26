Whittier Trust Co. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

