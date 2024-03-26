Whittier Trust Co. Has $252,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 131,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

