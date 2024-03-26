Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

