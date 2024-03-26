Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.