Whittier Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

