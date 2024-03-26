Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,289 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.