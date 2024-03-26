Whittier Trust Co. Sells 629 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

