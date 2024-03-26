Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.60.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile



Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.



