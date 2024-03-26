Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.80 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

