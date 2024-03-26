Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,430,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CME Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,795,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,778,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

