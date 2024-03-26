Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.92 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

CTVA opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.