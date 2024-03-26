Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $5.72 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.